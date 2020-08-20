In Nasarawa, PDP lifts ban on Ewuga, others



The Chairman Board of Trustees (BOT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Wali Jibrin, Thursday, said the party has lifted the suspension of Senator Solomon Ewuga, Musa Elayo and Muhammed Onawo, former House of Representatives member with immediate effect.

He disclosed this while speaking in an interview with newsmen in Nasarawa, Nasarawa local government area of Nasarawa state.



The BOT chairman said the lifting of the suspension of the affected party leaders followed the submission of reports by the reconciliation committee on the crisis facing the party in the state.

“When we received the reports of the reconciliation committee, we all agreed to lift the suspension of Senator Ewuga, Muhammed Onawo and Hon Musa Elayo.

“We have also gone further to direct that all court cases be withdrawn and those with cases in court have promised to do so.

He said the effort made was in the interest of peace and for the progress of their party, and the country at large.



Jibrin advised party leaders and supporters in the state to work in unity in order to ensure the victory of the party in future elections.

“As BOT chairman, i will continue to do my best in making sure that we unite our members and we remain united in the interest of peace, our party and for the overall development of the state and the country at large.

Blueprint recalls that on May 28, a High Court in Akwanga, presided over by Justice Mustapha Rahamat, nullified the ward and local government congresses held in the state.

The PDP in the state had been engulfed in an intra-party crisis that led to the suspension of some of its chieftains.