In Nasarawa, Police arrest suspected notorious kidnapper



Nasarawa state police command, Monday, arrested one Abubakar Mohammed, a notorious kidnapper in Akwanga local government area of the state for alleged kidnapping activities.



This was revealed in a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) ASP Ramhan Nansel, and made available to newsmen in Lafia.



The statement added that the suspect was arrested on August 5 around 1am following intelligence by operatives attached to Akwanga area command.

“While acting on credible intelligence, one Abubakar Mohammed `M` 28years of Wamba road, Akwanga LGA was arrested by police operatives attached to Akwanga area command.

“Upon interrogation, the suspect confessed to being a member of five Man gang of kidnappers who were terrorizing Barkin Ladi area of Plateau state.



“The suspect also said that he relocated to Akwanga after two of his gang members were neutralized by security operatives during a fierce gun duel in Plateau state,” the statement said.

The commissioner of police, CP Adesina Soyemi, therefore, ordered that the case be transferred to anti-kidnapping unit of the command for a more thorough investigation.