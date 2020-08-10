In Nasarawa, Police haul robbery, kidnapping suspects

The Nasarawa state Police Command, Monday, paraded 27 suspects over alleged armed robbery and kidnapping in the state, Blueprint reports.

The state Police Commissioner (CP) Bola Longer, said the suspects were arrested from various locations across the state.

Longe said 21 of the suspects were arrested for armed robbery while six were for kidnapping.

He said the command arrested armed robbers terrorizing residence and motorists alone Lafia-Makurdi road.

“On 9/7/2020 at about 0800hrs, based on information, police personnel at Jankwe division led by the divisional police officer raided the hideout of suspected armed robbers who blocked the road at Akaleku village, along Lafia-Makurdi road where they robbed some passengers of their belongings.”

The CP also said the command arrested kidnappers of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) chairman and a member of kidnapping gang that abducted and killed Immigration officer amongst others.

He said upon interrogation, the suspects confessed to being members of the kidnapping syndicate that was responsible for the kidnapping of Bishop John Masin the CAN chairman Nasarawa state chapter.

He revealed that seven firearms, 14 live ammunition, one vehicle and 14 phones were also recovered.

He therefore, urged the general public to always feed the police with useful information that would lead to the arrest of criminals in the state.