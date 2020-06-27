In Nasarawa, Speaker condoles Blueprint COO’s family, Umaisha community over death of Turaki Opanda

Rt. Hon Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, the speaker, Nasarawa state House of Assembly, Saturday, condoled with Ohimege Opanda, Alhaji Usman Abdullahi, over the death of Alhaji Isa Bukar, the Turaki Opanda.

Alhaji Bukar, a notable traditional title holder within Umaisha emirate council is the elder brother to the Chief Operating Officer of Blueprint, Alhaji Salisu Umar.

The number three man in Nasarawa state while commiserating with the immediate family, and the entire Umaisha Kingdom, described the death of Turakin Opanda as a monumental and colossal loss, not to Umaisha community alone but to the entire state.

A statement by press secretary to the speaker Jibrin Gwamna quotes the Rt. Hon Balarabe Abdullahi as saying that Umaisha community and the state has lost an ambassador of peace and unity, a technocrat and bridge builder.

He prayed God to repose the soul of the deceased, and grant the entire family the fortitude to bear the loss.

“We have lost an icon, a bridge builder, technocrat, ambassador of peace, an octogenarian Alhaji Isa Bukar. Allahu Akbar, may Allah forgive his shortcomings and grant him Aljanatul Firdausi.”

He urged all to see his death as an act of God and continue to pray for God to give him eternal rest.

Alhaji Bukar, the Turaki Opanda, who served as General Manager Jos Steel Rolling Mills died in India as a result of protracted illness.