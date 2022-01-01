In Nasarawa, Sule flags off Idadu/ Agwashi road

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa state, Friday, flagged off construction of the 24-kilometer Idadu/Agwashi road in Doma local government area of the state.

Speaking at the event, governor Sule said the road was one of his campaign promises to open up rural communities.

He said his administration was committed towards impacting the lives of its citizens, and will continue to expand the road networks for socio-economic development of the state.

The governor explained that the work will cost N3.2 billion, and the work will be done in 12 months.

He however, charged the contractors to do a quality work.

According to him during his campaign in 2019, “When I went there I made a commitment, and I said by the grace of God when I become the governor, I will fix your road and today t thank God that I am fixing that road.

“I made similar commitments when we travelled to Mararaba Udege and Sisin Baki. When i saw those roads, I almost cried for the people. Today it is history, in less than 20 minutes, you can go from Mararaba to all the way to Udege. And God has given us opportunity to witness this road. It’s going to cost N3.2 billion but the money means nothing as far as the happiness of the people is their.”