In Nasarawa, Tijjaniya Movement sues for peace, tolerance amongst Nigerians

A leader of Tijjaniya and a renown Islamic scholar, Sheik Dahiru Usman Bauchi, Wednesday, called on Nigerians to pray for the peace and unity of the country.

He encouraged Muslims in particular to pray for peace, unity and development of the nation and always love their neighbours as stated in the Qur’an.

He made the call at the opening of annual Maulud celebration of Tijjaniya movement of Nigeria in Lafia, the Nasarawa state capital.

The Sheikh, who was represented by Khalifa Mohammed Buhari, chairman Sheik Dahiru Usman Bauchi foundation, Nasarawa state chapter, reminded Muslims of the qualities of prophet Muhammad, who he described as simple, generous, trustworthy and honest, hence the need for Muslims to emulate him for better society.

He said Prophet Muhammad lived an exemplary life with non-Muslims peacefully and demonstrated love and tolerance as well as justice to them.

In his welcome address, the Emir of Lafia, Justice Sidi Mohammed Bage Rtd, who was represented by the Madakin Lafia, Isiaka Dauda, called on Muslim scholars to keep on praying for a lasting peace and socio-economic development of the country.

He called on Nigerians to always see themselves as brothers and sisters, and eschew all forms of religious, tribal or ethnic bitterness

Also, in his paper presentation, a scholar from the Federal University of Lafia, Dr.Yusuf Salihu Mada’u, enjoined Muslims to be their neighbour’s keeper, irrespective of tribe and religious inclination.

Blueprint gathered that the Tijjaniya movement had converged in Lafia, the Nasarawa state capital to celebrate the life, time, values and contributions of Maulana Sheikh Ahmad Tijjani (RTA) to humanity, and to recite Qur’ an cover to cover.