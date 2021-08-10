In Nassarawa, new CP assumes duty

The newly posted Nasarawa state commissioner of Police, Adesina Soyemi, Tuesday, assumed office in Lafia.

He took over from the Assistant Inspector General of police (AIG) Bola Longe, who was deployed to Abuja as AIG operations.

CP Adesina Soyemi, until his appointment was CP in charge of federal operations at the Force headquarters, Abuja.

He said he would develop strategic template that was already build by former CP Bola Longe and assured the state of his readiness to deal with criminals.



He then, solicited for support from the members of public to give the command useful information to enable him deliver.

Similarly, the outgoing commissioner of Police Bola Longe used the opportunity to parade 46 suspected cultists including eight males and four females whose age ranges between 18- 25 year old.



He said while acting on a credible source on the emergence of a new cult group named 77 and their nefarious activities, the suspects were arrested by the anti-kidnapping and anti-cultism led by CSP Aniette Eyoh, raided Mbakoh, a night club located at Akwanga local government area of the state, alleged to be the initiation ground of the new cult group.



He said one axe, one bag containing Shisha pot and dry leaves suspected to be Indian hemp were recovered from them as exhibits.

The CP added that another three members of Black Axe and Vikings confraternity – Emmanuel Nworie, Chidi David and Emmanuel Emeka who have been on the wanted list of the command’s anti-cultism unit over the recent cult clash at Ombi1, Lafia have also been arrested.



He equally said the command also arrested two notorious drug Barons and recovered 38 bags of Indian hemp worth N2 million.

“The suspects have admitted to being the major suppliers of Marijuana to his consumers in Keffi and environs. Investigation is ongoing at state criminal investigation department Lafia,” he said.

He said the Police personnel attached to Keffi area command have raided the hide out of suspected internet fraudsters and arrested six persons with 22 laptops.



“The suspects rented a four bedroom apartment at G.R.A Keffi where they engaged in cyber crime(yahoo-yahoo),” he said.