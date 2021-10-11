In Niger, new Sarkin Sudan Kontagora gets appointment letter

The newly selected Sarkin Sudan Kontagora, Alhaji Mohammed Barau Kontagora, has been presented with appointment letter.

The presentation took place at the Government House Minna at the weekend.

Niger state Governor Abubakar Sani Bello, represented by the Commissioner for Local Government, Community Development and Chieftaincy Affairs, Mr Emmanuel Umar, enjoined the new emir to carry every one along, to ensure peaceful coexistence which he said is necessary for the growth and development of the emirate.

The governor reminded the emir of the task ahead, noting that he is ascending to the throne of his ancestors at a difficult time going by the insecurity bedeviling the state, including his emirate.

He, however, prayed God to grant him the wisdom to lead his subjects through the right path.

The governor, while thanking the people of Kontagora emirate for their patience and tolerance throughout the selection processes, urged them to support the new emir to enable him have a successful reign.

He prayed that Kontagora emirate will blossom during the reign of the new emir and experience peace, growth and development.

“I thank God for the people of Kontagora Emirate who had faith in government and bore with all the processes that led to this occasion.

“Though he is coming at a difficult time, I pray that God will bless his reign, grant peace to the land. During his reign, Kontagora will blossom”, he said.

The new Sarkin Sudan, Alhaji Mohammed Barau Kontagora appreciated Almighty Allah for choosing him among many to be the 7th emir of Kontagora emirate.

The 7th emir who assured that he will operate an open door policy, called on the people of the emirate to remain calm, promising to move the emirate forward.

He said he will embark on reconciliation process with all that contested with him with the view to making peace and to collectively work for the betterment of the emirate.

The appointment of the new emir followed the death of late Mai Sudan, Alhaji Saidu Namaska, who died on the 9th of September, 2021 after 47 years on the throne.

