In Niger, troops kill fleeing bandits from Zamfara, Katsina



Scores armed Bandits fleeing the ongoing Military operation in Zamfara and Katsina states at the weekend met their Waterloo in the hands of soldiers at Maganda village near Allawa in Shiroro local government area of Niger state.

The terrorists were said to be escaping through the notorious Allawa forest in their hundreds before they were caught up at the Military camp stationed at Alawa, and engaged the soldiers in a gun battle for several hours.



At the end, one soldier was said to be missing while scores of the bandits were neutralised and several others escaped into the forest with bullets injuries.



It was learnt that those who escaped with serious bullets wounds are still being trailed by the soldiers as the entire forest is being combed in search of the criminals .



Bleuprint gathered that six machine guns and a number of AK 47 riffles and bags of ammunitions were recovered from the bandits.

A resident of Allawa community, who spoke to Blueprint on the condition of anonymity said, “Most of the bandits killed all look like foreigners as they have no resemblance of Nigerians.”



He said, “In fact from the dead bodies that we saw, they are not Nigerians, these are foreigners, all of them are carrying long hair like women. They don’t have resemblance of Nigerians and they don’t know the terrain. This was why they ran into the soldiers because they did not know that there is miliitary camp there.”



He disclosed that though one soldier was killed by the bandits, the soldiers recorded a huge success by killing several of them.

“As I speak with you the bodies of the bandits killed are still littered in the bush. This is one of the major breakthrough recorded by the Military in its war against armed bandits in the state in recent times,” the source said.



It was learnt that the same military camp was in April this year attacked by bandits during which it was razed but the military authorities have since reactivated the base.