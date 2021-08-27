In Ogun, Abiodun appoints 6 new Perm Secs, redeploys 2

Ogun state governor Dapo Abiodun has approved the appointment of six new Permanent Secretaries in the State Civil Service.

The newly appointed permanent secretaries are: Mrs, Olubukunola Adeniregun, Messrs Adetunji Kanimodo and Olusegun Olaotan. The rest are Drs Rotimiolu Akinlesi, Waidi Olanloye and Olufowobi A.O.

Until their appointments, these career officers were senior directors in their respective ministries, agencies and parastatals.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Kunle Somorin, Thursday, said the appointments were made in line with government’s desire to fill the existing vacancies among the rank of permanent secretaries in the state public service.

“Seniority, merit, professionalism and diversity were considered in the appointment of the six Permanent Secretaries and done in line with Section 208 (c) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended)”, the statement said.

According to the statement, Governor Abiodun had deployed the new permanent secretaries to the following ministries and agencies: Olubukunola Adeniregun, Bureau of Local Government Pensions; Mr. Adetunji Kanimodo, Ministry of Rural Development and Water Resources, while Dr. Rotimi Akinlesi was deployed to the Ministry of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs.

Dr Waidi Olanloye was posted to the Teaching Service Commission, just as Dr. olufowobi and Mr Olusegun Olaotan would be functioning as Permanent Secretaries at the Local Government Service Commission and Ministry of Culture and Tourism, respectively.

The release further indicated that two serving Permanent Secretaries were also redeployed to new offices. These are Mr. Olurotimi Sotubo from the Bureau of Political Affairs and Administration to the Office of the Governor and Mr Kehinde Onasanya to the Bureau of Political Affairs and Administration from the Ministry of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs.

While congratulating the new appointees, Governor Abiodun urged them to brace up for the challenges ahead and apply themselves scrupulously to the agenda of the administration’s “Building Our Future Together”.