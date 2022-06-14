In Ogun, gunmen attack church, kidnap two worshippers, demand N50m ransom

A Celestial Church of Christ situated at Wasinmi area of Ogun State has been attacked by some unknown gunmen, Tuesday.

The gunmen were alleged to have also abducted two worshippers while a vigil service was going on in the church.

The Ogun police command spokesperson, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, while confirming the abduction stated that the police are on the trail of the kidnappers and would ensure the abducted worshippers are rescued.

“They were having a vigil in that church, so the kidnappers came to attack them there. They kidnapped two members of the church,” he said.

“We are on their trail, we are tracing them. It is our duty to rescue those people that were abducted and we are doing everything possible to do that”, Oyeyemi said.

He however advised residents to be vigilant and to inform the nearest police station whenever they intend to have events at night.

“People should be more vigilant because security is everybody’s business and our people are supposed to play their own part.

“We have given a statement before now that whenever you want to have a vigil, especially when it is in an isolated place, try as much as possible to inform the direct police station close to that place so that they will be having constant patrol of the area”, he said.

The parish priest, Oluwatomisin Ehuwaojomo, while speaking with newsmen, said the kidnappers have reached out to the church demanding N50 million ransom.

“When my assistant called me almost two hours after they left, the kidnappers initially refused to speak with me but on his third attempt, they spoke with me and requested for N50 million ransom. I told them that I am a servant of God and I don’t receive a salary”, he said

The kidnapped victims are Oluwaseun Ajose, an assistant parish priest, and Dagunro Ayobami, the sunday school teacher.

