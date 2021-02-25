In Ogun, Police arrests driver for stealing boss’s car

The men of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested a driver, while trying to run away with his boss car, a Toyota highlander with registration number APP 467 GS.

The suspect, Eyo Eta, a resident of No 78 Iju Road, Ifako Agege, Lagos was accosted by men of Federal highway patrol at about 9:30pm at Imeri juncture Ijebu Mushin in Ogun state, heading to Benin.

According to a statement made available to Blueprint by the police spokesperson, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, he was unable to give satisfactory answers to all the questions posed to him and he was subsequently taken to the station for more questioning.

The statement further reads, “It was at the station that he confessed to taking the car away to Benin City unknown to the owner of the car.

“The DPO Ijebu Mushin, CSP Hillary Simire there and then placed a call to the owner of the car who identified himself simply as Omopariola, who explain to the police on phone that the driver ran away with the vehicle from Lagos and that he had already reported the case to the police”

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Edward A. Ajogun has directed that the suspect be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation.