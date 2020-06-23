In Ondo, Akeredolu moves to impeach deputy gov, sacks all his aides

The plot to impeach the deputy governor of Ondo state, Hon. Agboola Ajayi, gathered momentum after all aides attached to his office were sacked by governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

The aides affected includes Olomu Bayo special assistant, special duties, Olawale Abolade Mukaila special assistant on photography, Babatope Okeowo deputy chief press secretary, Samuel Ogunmusi personal assistant deputy governor, Omotunmise Tokunbo special assistant to the wife of the deputy governor and Mrs Erifeyiwa Shola Akinnugba, photography, wife of the deputy governor.



The affected aides according to Akeredolu in a statement signed by his chief press secretary to the governor, Mr Segun Ajiboye, are to submit all government’s property in their possession to the chief of staff to the governor.

Mr. Akeredolu had earlier announced the sacking of Allen Sowore, special assistant on new media to the deputy governor.



The latest development Is not unconnected to the defection of the deputy governor from the All Progressive Congress (APC) to Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at his Kiribo hometown on Sunday and formal declaration at Akure, ondo state capital.

Agboola Ajayi had maintained that he remained the deputy governor of the state after his official resignation from the APC.



While there were indications that plans to impeach the deputy governor thicken, a close source from the House of Assembly told Blueprint that lawmakers will cut short their recess to perfect the impeachment fans.



Already, our Correspondent has observed the presence of stern-looking mobile policemen from the state command around the state assembly premises.