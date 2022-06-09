In Owerri, College old boys get new constitution 

The Holy Ghost College Owerri Old Boys Association has successfully produced a new Constitution which took effect from 5th June, 2022.

With this development, the former Constitution of the Association has been repealed and the current executive given additional one year in office to oversee the affairs of the association, after which an election would be conducted in line with the new constitution.

Blueprint gathered that the new Constitution packaged by some dedicated legal practitioners of the association, notably, Tonye Princewill and Iyke Umah, retained the colour of the Association, that is, maroon red and white, while the motto remains Recta Sapere.

The Constitution warned members not to belong to two sets, except those who passed through advanced studies like Lower and Upper Six classes. It also warned that no member should be deprived of membership of the association on grounds of physical challenges, religion, political affiliation or ethnic background.

Also provided n the Constitution is that the Executive Council should register sets or class unions which must have a minimum of 10 members and pay the affiliation fees as may from time to time be fixed by the Council subject to ratification by the General Assembly, among others.

Speaking to newsmen during the 3 day reunion of the college, the National President, Dr Anselem Opara, expressed satisfaction on the realisation of the new Constitution, commending the drafting committee for a job well done.

He described the Holy Ghost College Owerri Old Boys’ Reunion as “a home coming of members which offers them the opportunity to embark on developmental projects in their alma mater.”

