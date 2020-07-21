In Oyo, Makinde presents cash to family of late PDP loyalist

Governor Seyi Makinde has brought Succour to the family of a deceased Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) loyalist in Oyo state, Mr Isaiah Adedapo Adegoke, who died in an accident on April 14, 2020.

A statement signed by the Special Assistant (Print Media) to the Governor, Moses Alao, indicated that the late Adegoke’s wife and children were received by the governor, who was represented by his Special Adviser on Strategy and Political Matters, Honourable Babatunde Oduyoye and the Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Taiwo Adisa.

Also in attendance was the Director-General of the Oyo State Signage and Advertising Agency (OYSAA), Hon. Temi Adibi.

While speaking, the governor expressed sympathy to the children and wife of the deceased, who he described as a faithful party man.

Speaking on behalf of the governor, Hon Oduyoye said: “On behalf of the Executive Governor, I welcome the family of the late Isaiah Adedapo Adegoke, who died on the 14th of April. I want you to know that the Governor sympathises with you and the children as well. Your husband was a faithful party man who did a lot to ensure the victory of the PDP and the governor in the last elections.

“What happened was unfortunate. The governor has asked us to tell you that the state will continue to support you and that he has graciously provided something that he will soon hand over to you.

“The essence of being here today is to show you that the state holds your husband in high esteem and will recognise his contributions, both in Ogbomoso land and at the state level. It is the responsibility of this government to continue to support and encourage you in whatever way we can.

“May God grant you the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”

Also speaking, the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr. Adisa, said that though it was sad that Adegoke lost his life in the circumstance he did, the Oyo State government under Governor Makinde would not leave his family to be on their own.

“We thank God that He called your breadwinner home in His own time and nobody could really explain it. It is difficult for human beings to understand the way of God. We just have to brace up to it when it happens. But we thank God that you have a government that will not let you be on your own. This is one of the messages you need to take home. This will be a stepping stone to the measure of support you will get from the government.

“We also pray that we will not continue to receive a message like this from Ogbomoso land and the rest of the state. We pray that God will continue to be with all of you as you continue to soldier on. Madam, you have become the leader and breadwinner of the family and God will continue to give you the wisdom to guide the children right.

“The administration is ready to take care of everybody, though the times are hard in terms of resources and health situation across the world. But the government is not raising hands into the air and surrendering to circumstances.”

Hon Adibi, who spoke on behalf of the family, said the late Adegoke was very close to him, appreciating the governor for his support to the deceased’s family.

“We appreciate what the Governor did today in supporting and assisting the family; the wife and the children left behind. We pray the Governor will not die young. In Oyo State PDP, the Lord will put a stop to a thing like this and we won’t see it in the state again.

“On behalf of the PDP Ogbomoso North and the Family of Ajiboko, Isala of Ogbomoso, where the deceased was born, we appreciate the Governor. And we want you to deliver our message to him that the entire Ogbomoso land is for Governor Makinde and we will stay for him. He has started well and he will also end well”, the statement said.