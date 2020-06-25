In Plateau, heavy rainfall destroys Wase bridge, disconnects 4 LGs

A heavy downpour Wednesday washed off the only bridge linking Wase, Langtang North and four other local government areas of Plateau state.

The Wazirin Wase, Alhaji Muhammad Badamasi Mahmud while speaking on the development lamented that the total collapse of the bridge will inflict more hardship on the people of Wase.

He said: “It is a federal road that links so many local governments within Plateau, up to Taraba and even Nasarawa states. It is the only bridge that eases movement of farm inputs and all other important economic and social activities but today it is no more.”

The bridge is situated at Wase, the local government area of Hon. Ahmad Idris Wase, Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives.

The Wazirin Wase said the road has been bad for about 30 years, stressing that previous and present governments of the state were all aware of the situation.

Muhammad said the bridge was constructed by the colonialists and has since become dilapidated with the lingering fear of being cut off until it has just happened.

Meanwhile, the state House of Assembly has summoned the state Commissioner of Works, his Permanent Secretary and officials of the state road maintenance agency to appear before it Friday.

The speaker, Abok Ayuba, said “the matter is so urgent to warrant calling the commissioner and other officials” and tasked the House committee chairman on works to ensure that they appear as demanded.

This was part of resolution reached out of a matter of urgent public importance raised by Adamu Yahaya Mavo, representing Wase constituency, and seconded by Daniel Listic, representing Langtang North Central constituency.

Mavo said the bridge links five other local government areas, and people from the other localities passed through it to go to farm in Wase, but that now, it has collapsed.

He said previous governments failed to pay attention to the dilapidated bridge, adding that he had once personally worked on it but was now beyond his ability.

He urged for urgent action at re-fixing the bridge.