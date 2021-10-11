In Plateau, Lalong tasks council chairmen on fairness, justice

.

Plateau state governor, Simon Lalong, Monday challenged the newly sworn in local government council chairmen to shun partisan, religious or tribal sentiments in the discharge of the duties.

Lalong stated this while swearing in the 17 LG chairmen all of whom are members of his All Progressives Congress (APC), at the Victoria Gowon Hall, Government House, Jos.

“I challenge you not to see your victory as one of glamour, but as a call to service and an opportunity to serve the people.

“From today, you have ceased to be leaders of your parties, religious or ethnic groups only,” he said.

Lalong stated further that the chairmen should work for all citizens irrespective of who voted or not voted for them. He also them charged to see their victory as that of the entire people and not an opportunity to settle scores with anybody or enrich themselves.

He said the LGCs been the tier of government closest to the people, expectations are very high on the chairmen to deliver basic services that will improve the living standards of the people. He added that the chairman must take the assignment as a challenge for to bring to bear their wealth of experience and make a difference.

Lalong said coupled with the dwindling finances the state is suffering from, including the local governments, the chairmen must look outside the box to source for revenue that will enable them carry out people-oriented projects.

“You must key into the new joint revenue drive between the state and local governments which commenced last year in order to ensure that we tap from revenue sources that have been neglected over the years.

“Also take advantage of the full autonomy currently being enjoyed by the local government system in Plateau state to do more for your people.

“This means that you must embrace prudence, accountability and accord priority to the programmes and projects that have direct bearing on the lives of the people. Prioritise on projects that are economically viable that can yield revenue. There is no time for wasteful spending and financial recklessness,” he said.