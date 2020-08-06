In Plateau state, Quan’pan LG boss impeached, deputy sworn-in

The suspended executive chairman of Quan’pan local government council, of Plateau state, Hon. Isaac Kwallu, has been impeached by the council’s legislative arm.

Followed his impeachment, his deputy Hon. Abdulmalik Yusuf Haruna was sworn –in as substantive chairman, by the state Governor Simon Lalong on Wednesday.

Blueprint reported that the duo of Isaac Kwallu of Quan’pan and his counterpart Hon. Abbas Wakdong, were earlier suspended for three months by the State House of Assembly, for an alleged breached of the law.

During the swearing in at Government House Jos, Lalong said the event was coming in rather unusual circumstances because of the impeachment of the former Chairman by members of the legislative arm who had accused him of various acts of misconduct.

In a press statement by his director of press and public affairs Dr. Makut Macham, Lalong said; “it became necessary to swear in the former Deputy Chairman, Hon. Abdulmalik Yusuf Haruna so as to ensure that there is no vacuum in the administration of the Local Government.”

He charged the new Chairman to live up to the responsibility of running the council in ways that meets the aspirations of the people.

“Remember that you are to serve the people honestly and diligently as the people are yearning for development at the grassroots.

“You are to hold this office in trust and to deliver good governance to the people of your Local Government with the fear of God,” he said.

Governor Lalong charged the new Chairman to ensure that resources are utilised in line with the realities of Covid 19 where government funds have become scarce.

The new Chairman Hon. Yusuf Abdulmalik Usman said he considered his swearing in as an act of God, saying he was ready to work with all stakeholders particularly the Management Team and Members of the Legislative Arm as well as the traditional and security institutions.

He said “I will deploy my experience within the Local Government System to mobilise and reconcile all parties that may have been aggrieved because of the developments in the Local Government in recent times.

“I will also do my best to uplift the standard on living of the people in order to make them feel the impact of Government.”