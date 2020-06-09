In quest for peace between Tiv/Jukun: The facts

For peace to reign among the Tiv and Jukun nationalities living in Taraba state, the state government has been doing everything possible to bring everyone together despite resistances from certain quarters. ELEOJO IDACHABA writes on such efforts and how it has been frustrated especially by Tiv warriors.

What is today known as the Tiv/Jukun crisis in which several lives were lost and a good number of property destroyed seems to have defied every conceivable solution.

History has it that the knife that has severed the relationship of these two erstwhile brothers actually began in the 90s due to a reported clash resulting from whether Wukari should become a part of Tiv-dominated Benue state or Jukun-majority of Taraba state. Matters got to a head when in 1992, a Jukun lady who was the only woman then in Taraba state House of Assembly was assassinated. Report had it that Jukun people therefore accused the Tiv of the murder, a development which led to further violence. According to reports, as many as 5,000 people were killed as a result of that violence while many were compelled to move into different locations. Since then, there have been sectarian clashes between the Jukun, Tiv, Kuteb and Fulani people living in the state.

However, successive administrations in Taraba have devised several ways of bringing the two sides together in order to live in peace, but all to no avail.

Darius’ first overtures

Blueprint investigation reveals that the current administration of Arch Darius Dickson, since assuming office in 2015, has taken several steps towards mitigating the crisis, but report has it that his attempts at bringing about peace were often repudiated by the Tiv warriors for inexplicable reasons. For instance, the first thing Gov Darius did soon after assuming office in 2015 was to ask all Tiv people who had fled and were either in displaced persons camps or in Benue to return to their communities in Taraba.

However, it was gathered that no sooner did this happen than Tiv warriors resumed fighting their hosts. No wonder then, the Aku Uka of Wukari, Dr Shekarau Angyu Masa-Ibi Kuvyo II, was reported to have said, “The Tivs came here to farm; we allowed them, gave them chieftaincy titles, now that their population has increased, they believe they are many enough to colonise us.”

Further peace moves

The quest for peace between Tiv and Jukun has continuously been a priority agenda of the Ishaku administration, for example,

Blueprint gathered that peace meetings usually at the instance of the present administration have been held more than 12 times with peace accords signed by leaders of the two groups, respectively.

The most recent, according to report, was sponsored by the state government and held in Lafia, the capital of Nasarawa state less than a year after the biggest of such was held in 2019 at the Shehu Musa Yar’adua Centre in Abuja with Boss Mustapha, secretary to the government of the federation (SGF) leading federal government delgation. However, Blueprint learnt that a few days after what was apparently a successful Abuja dialogue, the Tivs resumed hostilities on Jukun communities to the dismay of everyone.

Taraba has a peace-loving governor – Dan Abu

While all these peace missions were going on, it was learnt that some individuals of the Tiv extraction gathered in Abuja to malign the state government of complicity in the Taraba crisis; however in reaction, the senior special assistant to the governor on media and publicity, Mr Bala Dan Abu, in a statement said, “My attention has just been drawn to the fact that a certain propaganda group claiming to represent the Tiv in Taraba State has held a media forum in Abuja where it accused Gov Darius Dickson Ishaku of encouraging the fighting between Tiv and Jukun in order to send the Tiv out the state.

“This attempt to blackmail Gov Ishaku certainly cannot stand. Most Tarabans including the Tiv in the state haven’t forgotten that Gov Ishaku, on assumption of office, ordered that all Tiv people who had fled their communities and taken refuge elsewhere in the state or outside the state as a result of the crisis in Southern Taraba before then, to return and they did. How then can the same man be accused of executing an agenda to send Tiv out of Taraba?

“The Ishaku administration remains committed to its promise to promote peace between Tiv and Jukun. Those who know him well are certain that he cannot do otherwise. Various interest groups made up of eminent Jukun and Tiv persons are working behind the scene to end the conflict and pave the way for a lasting peace in Southern Taraba. This is therefore no time to make reckless accusations against the governor or any other person making huge sacrifices for peace to reign.

“What the government needs at this crucial time is the cooperation and support of people from both sides of the divide to ensure the success of the on-going peace efforts,” the statement said.

Unconfirmed report has it that Tivs are by their nature warlike; therefore, not accidental that they are today fighting all their neighbours in Cross River, Nasarawa including Taraba.

According to Fidelis Agabus, a Jukun national, “At the beginning, Tiv attacks on Jukun were limited to border communities in Wukari, Takum and Ibi local government areas and the main cause was the desire for farmlands, but as their population grew in Jukun communities where they settled, so did their desire for farmland increased. This was not unexpected. What was strange about it was their approach to brutal force to take what does not belong to them, the reason for which their aggression has expanded from the Southern Taraba communities to Bali in Central Taraba. The idea is to conquer these communities, establish a strong foothold there and go on to Taraba North.”

Speaking further he said, “There’s a familiar trend in the attitude of the Tiv in the on-going crisis between them and Jukun in Southern Taraba. They cry out the loudest even when they are the ones doing the attacks and inflicting the injury on Jukun people.

“This same attitude was again re-enacted in their attacks on Jukun communities in the Donga local government area a few days ago. They have activated their propaganda machine to alter the narrative against Jukun people, but the truth they have always failed to acknowledge is that nobody believes them and it’s unfortunate that a certain Tiv man who is a special adviser in the present administration in the state has joined those fueling this propaganda and pretending that he wants peace to reign. He should summon the courage to tell his Tiv kinsmen to stop attacking the Jukun.

“For those who do not yet know, the recent attacks and killings in Donga communities were part of a series of unprovoked acts of aggression by the Tiv against the Jukun.”

Speaking further, Agabus said, “Evidence that the Tiv are the worst offenders is the killing of prominent Jukun personalities as the casualty figure is higher on the Jukun side. A good example is that the Reverend Father that was killed between Takum and Wukari was Jukun. The pastor and his wife killed recently in Mararaba while working on their farm are also Jukun. The group of Fulani people also recently attacked in a bus near Rafinkada was done by the Tiv, and most of the communities being attacked are Jukun. It is obvious that the Tiv have raised the profile of the conflict beyond the Jukun and their communities.”

Government needs to dig deeper -Tiv group

However in a chat with Tilley Tyokua, president of Tiv Nationalities in Abuja, he told Blueprint that the allegations against the Tiv people is likened to hating the dog in order to hang it. According to him, the government should look inward for the cause of misunderstanding between two ethnic groups who are supposed to be brothers, noting that everyone needs peace as long as the terms are favourable. He disagreed with the insinuation that in the Tiv/Jukun crisis, Tivs are the aggressors.