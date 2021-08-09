In Rivers, Kidnappers collect ransom, kill, bury Pastor, Police nab suspects

Operatives of the Rivers State Police Command has exhumed the remains of a pastor from a shallow grave where he was buried by his abductors in Luorre community at Khana local government area of the state.

Report said Four kidnappers led the men of the Police command to the shallow grave where they buried the victim after they kidnapped him.

The victim, a 56-year-old Pastor Friday Olakada, the General Overseer of God is God Ministries at Agbochia in Eleme local government area of Rivers state was kidnapped on May 14, 2021, by four men who pretended to be passengers.

Confirming the incident to Journalists at the crime scene in Lorre community at the weekend, the state Commissioner of Police, Mr Friday Eboka, said the four suspects collected the sum of N500, 000 as ransom from the victim’s family, but later on, killed and buried the pastor.

Eboka added that the police were able to trace the suspects after much intelligence gathering and the suspects have confessed to killing and burying the father of six, ten days after collecting ransom.

The prime suspect, Prince Odi, 27, in an interview with journalists shortly after leading the police team to the shallow grave, said they killed the victim because he recognised one of them.

Odi said they were contacted by someone who was in need of a Sienna bus so they lured the victim and snatched his car.

The younger brother to the deceased, Mr Woko Olakada, commended the police for their efforts and asked that justice be served in the matter.

He lamented how the incident has put his entire family in a great moment of grief.