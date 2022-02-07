In search of Buhari’s successor

On May 29, 2023, President Muhammadu Buhari will hand over power to a new president after election would have been conducted and result announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). Although, by electoral laws, campaign has not yet started.

However, aspirants who are looking for the high seat in the country have continued to emerge from different political parties. Depending on which region from which these parties will pick their candidates, evidence has shown that the presidential election will be keenly contested between the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the opposition Democratic Party (PDP).

The raging debate among Nigerians and polical analysts is: who will fit Buhari’s shoes after he exits power next year? Former President Ibrahim Babangida, stated recently that the next president of Nigeria must have the following attributes; he should be in his 69s, has the ability to talk to citizens, must have the knowledge of the country’s economy and, above all,understand the country’s pluralism.

Of course, nobody can dispute the fact that these are qualities of good leadership. However, beyond these qualities, what the country is desperately yearning for is someone who will consolidate the gains of our democracy and build trust among Nigerians. One would have loved the former president to speak about a president who will address the continuous rise in insecurity in the country.

While the Buhari administration may have inherited insecurity, under its watch, banditry has escalated to frightening dimension. For instance, the good people of North-west have a sad tale to tell. Many communities in Kaduna, Zamfara, Katsina and Sokoto states have been sacked by bandits. The next president should be someone who will take the battle to the hideouts of these criminals and liberate the affected communities.

Buhari’s successor should be ready to inherit huge debt incurred by the government running into trillions of naira, the subsidy palaver and free fall of the nation’s currency due to hyperinflation. Here comes a leader with good knowledge of the economy as posited by IBB. Our next president should come up with a comprehensive economic blueprint aimed at navigating the troubled water of economic uncertainties.

He should be able to assemble economic experts who will assist him with useful advise and point the road map for sustainable economic growth. There is no gainsaying the fact agriculture sector has received recognition under the present administration.

The CBN’s ANCHORS Borrowers programme has led to rice revolution in the country. This momentum needs to be improved and sustained. The over-reliance on crude oil, which accounts for 90 percent of the country’s revenue, amidst global market price unpredictability, demands for diversification of the economy by our next president.

The emergence of Buhari’s successor will depend on how Nigerians vote in the forthcoming elections. While the electorate hold the ace for the emergence of a president whether competent or incompetent, they should resist the temptation of falling into the hands of money bags.

The electorate should also be mindful of politicians who will exploit our religious and ethnic differences for their political gains. Let Nigerians vote for Buhari’s successor who is imbued with leadership qualities such as: knowledgeable, competency, experience and integrity.

Ibrahim Mustapha,Pambegua, Kaduna state 08169056963.