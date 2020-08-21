In search of defensive solution, Chelsea sign Barcelona youngster

Chelsea have completed the signing of 18-year-old defender Xavier Mbuyamba from Barcelona.

The centre-back will go into Chelsea’s development squad and has signed a three-year contract, as reported by the club’s official website.

Having previously been at MVV Maastricht, where he made eleven senior appearances, Mbuyamba made the switch to Barcelona last year.

Although he featured in the UEFA Youth League, the prospect didn’t play as much as he envisaged, which prompted his departure.

Comfortable in possession and dominant aerially, Mbuyamba has been compared to his compatriot Virgil van Dijk.

Capped by the Netherlands at under-19 level, he will hope to make a significant impact for Chelsea at youth level this campaign.

Mbuyamba will certainly be encouraged that Chelsea boss Frank Lampard gave many opportunities to a host of youngsters last season, with the likes of Mason Mount, Reece James and Tammy Abraham featuring prominently.

The new signing could be in action in the Leasing.com Trophy, with Chelsea Under-21s to take on Bristol Rovers, Oxford United and Walsall in the group stages. He will also hoped to be involved with the first-team in some capacity.