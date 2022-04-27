Despite ASUU strike, Education minister picks N100m nomination forms for presidency

Despite the ongoing nationwide Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), the Minister of Education Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, Wednesday in Abuja, became the first of many aspirants to obtain copies of the Nomination and Expression of Interest forms at N100 million to vie for the presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The ruling party commenced the sales of nomination forms Tuesday at its national secretariat.

Nwajiuba is not the only minister on the list as Transport Minister, Rotimi Amaechi, and other Presidential aides are currently vying for various offices at federal and state levels.

Speaking with newsmen after picking the nomination forms for the Minister, a House of Representatives member, Hon. Chidi Wogu, described the presidential aspirant as one of the oldest and most reliable politicians.

“Not oldest in terms of age, he’s actually a young person. And you can see a young group who are supporting him. This is actually a young group because of the not-too-young-to-run act.

“The president promised that this time around anyone who is going to run for presidency must be under 60 and these young people come together. When I saw their seriousness I decided to coordinate with one group we put together the money and we have come today to show the seriousness by being the first to purchase this form and they find him credible, they find him hardworking,

“For 30years he’s been in politics, unblemished very humble open door policy lawmaker and also a very major supporter and detribalised Nigerian. This form is actually put together by persons from 36 States and it’s also an opportunity to make a case if at all we are making a case for South-east Presidency, we are also making a case for the president of Nigeria chosen by Nigerians not necessarily because he’s from the South-East but he’s young, reliable very experienced.

“In 30 years he’s been in politics, he’s been at the executive level, doctor of law, he’s also on the executive arm, he’s been a legislator, he’s also contested governoship so many times. He’s been a very reliable person,” he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

