In Taraba, abductors of ex- Senator demand N100m ransom

The abductors of former Senator, Representing Taraba North in the National Assembly, Senator Zik Sunday, on Monday contacted the family and demanded N100 million ramson.

A very close associate to the family who does not want his name mentioned said he spoke with the kidnappers through the handset of the ex-Senator where they demanded the said amount.

“I spoke with them through his phone where I told them that I am his political boy, and we are not even in the same faith neither tribe with him but he is our father, because he is the one taking care of us. He does everything for me and my family and I have been together with him for over 30 years. So I really pleaded with them and told them that he is not as rich as they thought, so they should please reduce the amount.

“I also told them he is about 75 years old now and he is diabetic, so they should please consider his health condition which they understand and reasoned with me and negotiation is ongoing now,” the source added.

When contacted through a text message on either they were aware about the latest development, Police spokesman, Taraba state command, DSP David Misal, said they were not aware



Blueprint recalls that DSP David Misal, confirmed the kidnap of Senator Zik Sunday on Monday while briefing newsmen at the command’s headquarters in Jalingo.