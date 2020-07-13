In Taraba, Police confirms abduction of ex-lawmaker





The Taraba state police command on Monday confirmed that the former Senator who represented Taraba North in the National Assembly, Senator Zik Sunday, was kidnapped by unknown gunmen.

The Taraba state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) DSP Joseph Misal while briefing newsmen at the command headquarters in Jalingo said the Senator was kidnapped in his home in Karim Lamido, the local government headquarters.

He said efforts were ongoing to rescue him.

Senator Sunday was at the national assembly between 2003 and 2007 in the upper chambers.

Misal also said that another set of kidnappers abducted Copral Mustapha Badamasi, the Chief Imam of the command’s mosque.

He said the Chief Imam was kidnapped in his house at Sabongari, a suburb of Jalingo town.

He assured the family of the command’s commitment to rescue him from his abductors.