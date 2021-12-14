In Yobe, AFRIDB conduct WASH training for Yobe communities

The Yobe state government in collaboration with African Development Bank assisted rural water supply and sanitation programme says it has provided over 1,000 water facilities to hundreds of communities in 17 local government councils of the state.

The programme manager, represented by sanitation officer, Ali B. Muhammad disclosed this at the community management training in Damaturu for WASHCOMM officials on how best to manage water facilities provided in their communities.

He explained that the programme is almost coming to an end hence the need to sensitize beneficiaries on how best to take ownership of the facilities.

“We will soon round up the programme and there is a need for them to take ownership of the facilities. These projects are not meant for the government but rather for the benefit of the communities. What we expect from them is that, after receiving the training, they should be contributing a little fee that will facilitate some of the minor repairs, they should not wait for government” he said.

The training which will hold in all the 3 senatorial districts of the state, was to ensure that cases of cholera and water scarcity for both human and animal consumption are mitigated having recorded annual episodes of the disease.

Some of the beneficiaries, Lawan Mohammed Mustapha and Aji Abubakar thanked the agency for providing them with knowledge on how to manage the water facilities especially the boreholes and pledged to step down the training to their communities.

