In Yobe, Buni swears in Justice Kaigama as Acting Chief Judge

After recommendations by the state judicial commission, Yobe state governor, Mai Mala Buni, has sworn-in Justice Gumna Kasim Kaigama as the Acting Chief Judge of Yobe state.

The new Chief Judge holds Bachelor of Laws degree from University of Maiduguri, Borno state and was later called to Bar in 1988 from Law School Lagos.

His recent assignment was chairman Kogi state election petition tribunal from December 2019 to May, 2020.

His appointment came as result of the demise of the former Chief Judge, Justice Musa Nabaruma who died in May, 2020 after a brief illness.

Swearing-in the new Judge, Governor Buni urged him to reform the state judiciary and also take up the impending rape cases that have become so rampant across the country.

“Appointment as acting chief judge was made in conformity with the powers conferred on me by section 174 subsection (2) of the 1999 constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria as amended. The appointment was based on merit and on the recommendations of the yobe state judicial service commission.



“The new acting chief judge is noted for his impartiality, hard work, simplicity, selflessness and fearlessness among other personal traits in the discharge of his duties.

“I am therefore, confident in his ability to discharge his duties effectively in our collective quest for quick dispensation of justice and a harmonious working relationship between the executive, legislative and judicial arms of government in yobe state,” he said.

While thanking the governor for the appointment, the Acting Chief Judge said measures have been put in place to fast-track criminal justice and also come up with new civil proceedings.