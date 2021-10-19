In Yobe, govt jerks up retirement age for teachers

Yobe state Governor Mai Mala Buni has approved the revised retirement age for Teachers from 60 to 65 years, and length of service from from 40 to 45 years, whichever comes earlier.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Yobe state Head of civil service Mohammed B Nura.

The statement said the revised retirement age and years of service was not automatic as offices will be check fitness level of any individual after medical examination.

The statement added that those found to be unfit will be advised to retire accordingly.

“This gesture is limited to education officers and teaching staff and it is with immidiate effect,” the statement said.