In Yobe, heavy rainfall leaves 5 dead, 41 injured

Tragedy hit parts of Damaturu, the Yobe State capital on Monday, as a heavy rainstorm left no fewer than five people were confirmed dead, with 41 persons sustaining various degrees of injuries.

Wounded survivors of the storm, including the remains of the dead, were moved to the Specialist Hospital, Damaturu, according to Executive Secretary of the Yobe State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) Mohammed Goje, who confirmed the incident.

Speaking on Tuesday, the SEMA boss said: “SEMA responded to victims of Building collapse due to heavy windstorm and rainfall. Search and rescue team of Yobe State Emergency Management Agency SEMA on 9th May 2022 responded to a distress call by good samaritans and supported the evacuation of Victims to Yobe State Specialist Hospital.

“A total of 41 victims are from 6 different Communities/Locations (1.Waziri Ibrahim Extension, 2. Abbari Extension, 3. NayiNawa, 4. Pompomari, 5. House of Assembly quarters, Gujba Road, and 6. Maisandari) were evacuated and unfortunately 5 died (2 boys, 1 adult woman, 2 girls).”

Goje added that all victims are receiving treatment free and already 23 were discharged from the Hospital.

Accounts of the devastating incident, revealed that the thunderstorm fell on a 22-year-old Goni Kallumi of Tsamiyan Lilo, Damaturu leading to death.

Visit to Nayinawa Bulabulin showed the effects of the windstorm on the electric poles with so many houses affected by the flood mostly mud houses.

Governor of the state, Mai Mala Buni, while commiserating with the families of five persons who died from building collapse follow, described the incident as sad and unfortunate, adding that it was will of Almighty Allah.

“It is very sad losing the victims in this very unfortunate natural disaster but that is the decreed time by the Almighty. We pray to Allah (SWT) to forgive their shortcomings and to grant their families the fortitude to bear the loss,” the governor said through his spokesman, Mamman Mohammed.

Also sympathising with those who sustained injuries and praying for their quick recovery the Governor directed SEMA to ensure their treatment and to provide them with emergency relief materials to cushion their hardships.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

