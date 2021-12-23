In Yobe, monarch’s wife charges women on peace building

The Wife of the Emir of Fika and Chairman Council of Chiefs in Yobe state, Gimbiya Bah Khadija, has charged women in Yobe state on the significance of peace building in their communities so as to recover from conflict and end Gender Based Violence (GBV) in the state.

She disclosed this in Potiskum at a three-day joint problem solving and multi-stakeholders dialogue, organised by African Youths for Peace Development and Empowerment Foundation with funding support from the European Union under International Alert Nigeria.

Speaking during the event, the Executive Director of the African Youths for Peace Development and Empowerment Foundation, Maryam Aje, said, “The activity is part of the initiative under the European Union Support to early recovery from conflict and resilience consortium project in Yobe state led by Save the Children.”

She revealed that the joint problem solving is among other initiatives currently ongoing in Damaturu, Potiskum and Gujba local government areas of the state.

Aje, recognised potentials and roles of women in peace building initiatives as critical to resilience building, recovery from conflict and ending GBV in the selected local government councils in the state.

In a related development, Aisha Buni Adam, wife of the District head of Buni-yadi and Hajiya Kaltum Ibrahim, the wife of the District Head of Pompomari ward in Damaturu lamented that the outbreak of the coronavirus has continued to limit physical participation at such events.

“Physical attendance at this session represents an article of faith in our collective resolve to ensure that within the boundaries of health and safety, we deliberate on issues critical and peculiar to Damaturu and Yobe at large,” they said.

The programme is also aimed at providing psycho-social support sessions for women and girls, especially survivors of GBV, family support sessions for affected families, as well as capacity building social welfare officials on peace building, social cohesion, reconciliation and reintegration.

