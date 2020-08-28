In Yobe, NERI renovates Police barrack burnt down by Boko Haram

As part of its social responsibility to the host communities, the Northeast Regional Initiatives (NERI) has renovated Geidam Police barrack consisting of eight apartments of two bedrooms, parlor, kitchen and two toilets each.

The barrack was burnt down by the Boko haram insurgents.

Handing over the structures, the NERI Programme Manager, Bukar Kurama, said the effort was to encourage the security personnel to stay at their duty posts having lost their shelter to Boko haram insurgents some years ago.

“We are here to commission and hand over Police quarters that were burnt down by the boko haram insurgents in Geidam. Our organisation deem it fit to renovate and rehabilitate the quarters for the officers to have a place to stay with their families.

“NERI is always keen to see that civil authorities are re-established in all the liberated communities, because whenever you see Police, that means peace has been restored in that community,” he said.

Receiving the items on behalf of Sahabu Abubakar, the Commissioner of Police in the state, deputy commissioner of Police Miller Dantawaye, said, “For anyone to renovate and furnish your house, this means he want you to personally be on ground.

“We have come and seen, we are overwhelmed. On behalf of the Inspector General of Police and the Yobe state Commissioner of Police, we say thank you and we will continue to look forward for more partnership.”

While noting that the burden on the force headquarters were so cumbersome, Dantawaye said the gesture by NERI would complement their effort and ginger the officers.

Blueprint reports that the NERI had earlier in 2019 supported the Geidam division of Police Force with furniture and office equipment as well as provided starter packs to 100 widows of the slain Policemen and dependents in the local government having been trained by the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) on entrepreneurship.