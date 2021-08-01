In Yobe, Police arrests man 35, for ‘raping’ 3-year-old girl

Yobe state police command has on Saturday arrested a 35-year-old man Saminu Rabiu for allegedly raping and molesting of a 3-year-old girl in Babban- Gida town of Tarmuwa Local Government area of the state.

This was contained in a statement signed by Assistant Superintendent of police (ASP) Abdukarim Dungus,

He said that detectives from Tarmuwa police station arrested Rabiu an indigene of Gusau, Zamfara state following the alleged crime.

“The survivor was since rushed to clinic for medical treatment and forensic evidence meanwhile, case under investigation and subsequent prosecution the statement added.