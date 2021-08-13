In Yola, terror group leader, 3 others, bag jail term

A Yola chief magistrate’s court II, presided by Magistrate Japhet Ibrahim Basani, has on Thursday convicted and jailed leader of a dreaded terror group in Yola also known as Shilla boys alongside three of his accomplices to seven years six months jail term each without an opinion of fine.

The quartet are 25-year-old Abubakar Ibrahim (ring leader), 18-year-old Shamsu Abubakar, 18-year-old Ismail Musa and 19-year-old Muslim Ibrahim.

Magistrate Basani, convicted and sentenced the young men after they were found guilty of criminal conspiracy and theft contrary to sections 60 and 283 of the state penal code law.

The convicts who were earlier arraigned before the court for the offences, admitted committing the crime, and further confessed to be serial offenders who had attacked and dispossessed citizens of their handsets, handbags, money among other valuables.

According to the prosecution, the convicts were apprehended after attacking a tricycle operator who is a vigilante operative, MoAllahyidi Lawan at Rhumde ward on the August 11, 2021 at 3:00pm.

During the sitting, the prosecutor, Sergeant Kabiru Abubakar, called a witness who corroborated the plea of the convicts, and subsequently applied for summary trial.

In his ruling, Magistrate Japhet Ibrahim Basani, held that the prosecution had proved its case beyond reasonable doubt, and convicted them accordingly.

He however, said the convicts as well as the prosecution can appeal the verdict if not satisfied with the judgement.