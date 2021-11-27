In Zamfara, another APC chairman, other executive members emerge

The All Progressive Congress (APC) Zamfara state chapter has conducted congress where Tukur Danfulani along with 35 others emerged as newly elected executive members of the party for the next four years.

Speaking shortly after the elective congress, the committee chairman sent by the national headquarters of the APC, Ibrahim Masari, described the congress as credible and peaceful.

After emerging via consensus, Masari charged new executive of the APC in the state to remain law abiding citizens and always support both state and federal government to move the party ahead.

In his acceptance speech, the newly elected chairman Tukur Danfulani promised to carry everyone along among members and supporters of the party for the development of APC and democracy.

He charged members to remain united, stressing that no meaningful development could be achieved democratically where absent of unity is the order of the day among politicians.

“We shall strive to build the party for it’s victory come 2023 not only in Zamfara state but the country at large,” Danfulani said.

Also speaking, Governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle commended the committee for the smooth conduct of credible congress at wards, local government and state levels.

Matawalle tasked newly elected leaders on the needs to be creative, prudence and transparency while discharging their primary responsibility.

Matawalle assured that his office will work together with the newly excos of the party to move the state forward.