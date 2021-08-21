In Zamfara, bandits abduct 66, Police confirm

The Zamfara State Police Command has confirmed the Kidnap of 66 people in Rini town of Bakura local government council of the state.

The Public Relations Officer of the command, SP Muhammad Shehu, stated this in a telephone interview with Blueprint on Saturday.

Blueprint reports that the Bandits numbering up to over 100 stormed the community around 2:30am and began shooting sporadically on air, searching for people house to house.

SP. Shehu further stated that, already search and rescue team have been deployed to the area to restore peace and ensure rescue of the victims.

“As I’m talking to you now, we have made intensive reinforcement of our tactical search and rescue personnel to the area in order to restore relative peace and ensure that the victims are rescued safely,” SP Shehu stated.

The police image maker urged Zamfara communities to always provide credible information about criminal hideouts to security agencies for prompt response.