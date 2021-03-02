In Zamfara, father of 2 rescued kidnapped students move to withdraw daughters from school





Malam Akilu Abubakar Mayanchi is one of the parents affected with the last Friday’s Kidnap of 317 female students of Government Girls Junior Secondary School Jangebe in Talata Mafara local government council of Zamfara state.Two of his daughters were among the abducted students.While expressing optimism on the ability of the state government to ensure rescue of the entire kidnapped victims, Mallam Mayanchi said his next line of action would to withdraw his daughters from western education.



“From now on, my daughters will be absconded from western education system, considering the fact that we have no security not only in Zamfara state but the entire northern part of the country and some parts of the South,” Mayanchi stated.

Mayanchi made the remarks in an interview with Blueprint shortly after Governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle received the abducted school girls at Government House Gusau on Tuesday.

According to him, his two daughters returned to the school four days before they were kidnapped on Friday.

He said his daughter known as Aisha has been sick for over a week.



According to him, “I couldn’t sleep since when the incident occurred and what was running in my mind was how I directed my daughters to go back to school particularly Aisha who was sick.

Sometimes, if I remember my last discussion with them in which I gave them standing order to go back to school, sleep will vanish from my eyes.

He appealed to the federal and state governments to intensify efforts in a bid to mitigate banditry and other criminalities bedivilling the state for over a decade.

Related

No tags for this post.