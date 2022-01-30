In Zamfara, guber aspirant gives scholarship to 120 students for oversea studies



A governorship aspirant under the platform of All Progressive Congress (APC), 2019 election in Zamfara state, Dr. Dauda Lawal Dare, Sunday, presented admissions and scholarship for 120 students to study abroad.

Dauda, also the former executive director, Public Sector North, of First Bank of Nigeria Plc, also drilled five boreholes and constructed two mosques in Gusau environs for the benefit of the community.

At a ceremony to present the admission letters and scholarships to the beneficiaries as well as commission the five boreholes and two mosques in Gusau, the APC chairman (Abdulaziz Yari’s faction), Alhaji Lawal M. Liman who represented the governorship aspirant commended Lawal Dare for his concern for education development.

He said all the beneficiaries were to study in Togo in various fields.

Hon. Liman further pointed out that already their scholarship is ready for their take-up to Togo for their study.

He charged them to be good ambassadors during their stay in Togo and concentrate on their study to succeed.

He appealed to other stakeholders in the state to emulate Dauda Lawal Dare in boosting the morales of youths in all aspects of human endeavours in the state.

Hon. Liman who described youths as bedrock in nation building said o meaningful development could be achieved in any given nation where youths are marginalised.

“We are appealing to every stakeholders in the state to emulate Dr Dauda Lawal Dare in uplifting living standard of less privileged and youths for societal development,” he added.