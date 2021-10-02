In Zamfara, Police nab bandits, rescue 3 weeks old baby, others

The Zamfara state police command through the ongoing operation against armed bandits has arrested 21 notorious armed bandits at various locations of the state.

This was made known by the state police public relations officer SP Muhammad Shehu while addressing Newsmen at the command headquarters in Gusau on Saturday.

According to him, five bandits were also neutralised during the operations in four different attacks, and that many bandits suffered heavy casualties.

He further added that many informants to the bandits were arrested, investigated and prosecuted.

Shehu also stated that, over 200 kidnapped victims were rescued at various locations, debriefed and reunited with their families.

On the achievements of other security agencies in the state within the last one month, SP Muhammd Shehu revealed that the command had arrested and recovered over 47 mostly bandits collaborators in different locations across Zamfara state.

He added that all the suspect have confessed to their crimes to the command and after intensive interrogations by the command, the suspects will soon be charge to court.

Meanwhile, the state Commissioner of Police CP Ayuba N. Elkana said, the command on Friday arrested one of the bandits’ commanders identified as Bello Rugga Malankara who is in charge of Gidan Bita, Malankara and Kagara forests in Gummi local government of Zamfara state.

Blueprint reports that Malankara popularly known as Turji was one of the bandits’ commanders who terrorised some parts of Zamfara and Sokoto states.