Inability to meet Nigerians’ needs affecting means of livelihood – Bdliya 

Executive Secretary of Hadejia, Jama’are, Kumadugu, Yobe River Basin Trust Fund, Professor Hassan Haruna Bdliya, has said it has reached a point that shortage or inability to meet the requirements of those in need of water has making impact on the livelihood and health of individuals and the economy.

He stated this, Tuesday, during the celebration of World Water Day, organised by the Yobe state government in partnership with Mercy Corps, USAid, Water Aid and Taimako CDI in Damaturu.

Hassan Haruna stated that the day is an opportunity created by the United Nation to enable concerned stakeholders, government, media, CSOs, charity organisations and agencies to come together once in a year to celebrate the day which is a means of reminding people of the challenges people are facing.

He stated that people are now undergoing a situation as water crises simply because water which is basic requirement for live is not in sufficient supply to meet the needs of individual or even other activities like agricultural livestock, rearing and industrial production that depend on water.

He noted that in Nigeria, including Yobe state, only 10 to 15 percent of the public have access to safe drinking water and sanitation in a formal way.

“At most, only 67 percent of the population that have access to any form of water which isn’t necessary treated by water from walls, ponds, boreholes without treatment,” said professor Bdliya.

Also Speaking at the event, the general manager, Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency (RUWASA) , Abubakar L. Baba said, with this year’s 2023 theme, “Accelerating the change to solve the water and sanitation crisis, “it is trying to call the attention of each and every persons with responsibility to see that “we secure the global water problem people have.

“There is need for you and me to change the way we are doing things. Yobe state government is making efforts, especially the present administration of Mai Mala Buni, on water in the state as the problem of water scarcity is a global problem,” Abubakar said.

