Incessant escape of suspects from police custody

Many people heaved a sigh of relief following the report that the police have re-arrested Mr. Sunday Shodipe, the prime suspect in the series of ritual killings recorded in the Akinyele local government area of Oyo state. The Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Mohammed Adamu, had dispatched additional investigative aids to Oyo state including crack detectives to track down the fleeing serial killer, who is the prime suspect in the multiple murders of innocent citizens, having escaped from police custody. The IGP had condemned the suspect’s escape from the lawful custody by directing the state commissioner of police to intensify efforts and ensure his re-arrest.

The suspect has been accused of involvement in the rape and murder of some female residents in Ibadan. Shodipe had disclosed that he ran away from the Mokola police custody where he was being detained when he was ordered to take his bath by the divisional police officer (DPO). The suspect said he allegedly jumped the fence when the police officer mandated to monitor him was not paying close attention fuelling the suspicion that the escape could have been pre-meditated.

The Commissioner of Police, Oyo State Police Command, Mr. Nwachukwu Enwonwu, had ordered the arrest of police officers connected with the escape of the suspect in a bid to calm down the aggrieved youths down and members of the public on the perceived shoddy manner that spurred the escape of the suspect. Many Nigerians did not take the issue with levity. Some angry youths marched to the Police headquarters in the Oyo state capital to register their grievances over the escape of the serial killer that had become a nightmare to the people. Apart from the youths, another group threatened that they would lockdown the local council if the suspect was not arrested within one month. Tension increased and no-one had an idea of what could happen next, based on the previous activities of the suspect.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Olugbenga Fadeyi, disclosed that when the students came to the command’s headquarters, “The CP and other senior police officers attended to them and answered all their questions. You know students, some of them got out of control but we were able to handle the situation professionally. They have since gone back. Another group, under the aegis of Peoples’ Awareness Initiative, announced a stay at home order for residents of Akinyele local government area if the police failed to re-arrest Sunday Shodipe on or before the 31st of August”. The group in a statement said the “organised non-partisan, grass-root awareness forum, Peoples’ Awareness Initiatives (PAI) has been forced to decry in the strongest term, the incessant killings of innocent souls and conspiracy that enveloped the leaky security situation since the inception of assassination outbreak in May 2020, as Mr. Adedokun Yunusa (herbalist) were paraded by the police and they confessed their involvement in the serial manslaughters, which was covered by the media including social media”.

More pressure was also mounted by the Oyo State House of Assembly, who called on the IGP to order thorough investigations into the escape of Shodipe by keeping the commissioner police on his toes and by looking into the circumstances surrounding the escape of the suspect. The credibility of the police became a topic of discussion following the way and manner that the suspect bolted away with many questions that have remained unanswered by the police authorities.

This unfortunate Oyo case would not be the only one recorded by the police in recent times. It would be recalled that 29 suspected criminals escaped from the custody of the Central Police Station (CPS) in Umuahia North local government area of Abia state capital. The suspects were said to have pretended to have been pressed, asking to use the restrooms. In a similar fashion with how Shodipe escaped, they were said to have briefed the cell guard to assist them, not knowing they had a sinister motive. The cell guard was said to have innocently opened the cell to hand water to the suspects. As the guard opened the cell door, the suspects, who were said to have pushed it against him, overpowered the guard and fled.

Similar cases have been recorded in other states across the country when suspects escape from police custody under curious manners. Over the years, Nigerians have had to contend with the growing level of insecurity in the country. Despite efforts made by the police and other law enforcement agents, many people cannot still sleep with their two eyes closed. What has been responsible for this is the unsatisfactory manner in which crimes and criminality are fought to logical conclusions. Therefore, there is a need for a change in mind-set and why the police should win the trust of the people. An effective route to achieving this is by ensuring that the incessant escape of suspects in the hands of the police is further halted. More importantly, suspects such as Shodipe should be prosecuted within the ambits of the law to make our society safe.