Incest: 35-year-old man gets June 16 with court

A Federal Capital Territory High Court sitting in Lugbe, has fixed June 16, for arraignment one Onyebuchi Ezema, for allegedly having

incestuous sexual relationship with his 4 year old daughter.

The accused, a 35years old man, was said to have raped the daughter at his residence in Lugbe, a suburb of the Abuja metropolis.

The arraignment, previously slated for yesterday, was stalled due to lack of interpreter in language, as the accused claimed he understands and speaks only Igbo language.

Justice Angella Otaluka who was confronted with the challenge of securing an interpreter was forced by the challenge to put off the arraignment till June 16.

The Judge ordered the Registrar of the court to get a neutral interpreter before the adjourned date.

In the one count charge, the defendant, Onyebuchi Ezema is accused of raping his four year old daughter between the 15th and 16th of April 2020 at Lugbe within the jurisdiction of the FCT high court.

The alleged offence is punishable under section one sub section one of the Violence Against Persons Prohibition Act of 2015.

Counsel to the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons NAPTIP, Mr Cornelius Dabeet, declined speaking on the matter adding that he has not been authorized to speak to the press.