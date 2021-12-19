Inclement weather: Why airspace may be close – NCAA

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority ( NCAA) has adduced reasons why the country’s airspace may be closed and flight operations disrupted as a result of the seasonal climate prediction by the Meteorological Agency in certain instances.

Director General of the NCAA, Capt Musa Nuhu in a directive titled NCAA ‘Aviation Weather in Dry Season which he personally signed informed pilots to expect moderate to severe dust haze, early morning fog along coastal areas while in some instances reducing horizontal visibility to less than 200 meters.

Regarding the air-to-ground visibility reduction due to dust haze or fog, the document noted that “Aerodrome visibility may fall below the prescribed operating minima and in severe conditions, dust haze can blot out runways, markers and airfield lightings over wide areas making visual navigation extremely difficult or impossible”

On how it affects aircraft operations, it says “Flights are bound to be delayed, diverted, or cancelled where terminal visibility falls below the prescribed aerodrome operating minima.”

“Pilot, operators and Air Traffic Controllers Responsibility: Closure of the airspace by Air Traffic Controllers when any of the conditions in (3) above are observed or forecast by NiMet;

Strict adherence to published aerodrome weather minima by Flight Crews/Operators and Air Traffic Controllers (ATC);

Pilots /Flight Crew Members shall obtain adequate departure-route and destination weather information and briefing from NiMet Aerodrome Methodologist offices and stations prior to flight operations and exercise maximum restraint whenever an adverse weather is observed.”

“Operators shall ensure that necessary measures are put in place to cushion the effects of flight delay or cancellations on their passengers. Action required: Strict compliance to this Advisory Circular by all stakeholders.”

Related

No tags for this post.