Include Baro Port in Sovereign Wealth Fund projects, lawmakers urge Buhari

Federal and state lawmakers under the Niger South Senatorial District, have urged President Muhammadu Buhari to include Baro port on its list of projects funded through its Sovereign Wealth Fund, in view of the economic importance of the port.

The lawmakers, led by Senator Bima Mohammed, made the charge while addressing newsmen on Saturday after a tour on the project facilities located in Agai Local Government Area of the state.

Mr Bima said: “We are aware that the Federal Government has been battling with paucity of funds, but because of the economic growth Baro port is capable of stimulating for Nigeria, we are calling on the federal government to include it on its list of projects funded through its Sovereign Wealth Fund.

According to him, the components that are delaying the full take-off of the project are mainly the road, the rail and the maintenance dredging.

“This is something that can be done even in one year. It is not rocket science; it is something that can be done easily.”

According to him, the backdrop of the high rate of unemployment in the country, Baro port was projected to bring about thousands of direct and indirect jobs.

“We are therefore pleading with the Federal Government to strive for its completion before the end of this administration in 2023, so that the economic revolution everyone believes an inland port will engender, will stop being perpetually postponed,” he said.

Mr Bima said that for the port to become optimally operational, there was need for the maintenance dredging so that the river would be de-silted.

“The dredging of the Lower River Niger that was carried out from Warri down to Baro was a commendable effort.

“However, the river is now silted. Therefore, we are calling for maintenance dredging so that the river will be de-silted.

“Roads that link the port must be promptly constructed or rehabilitated.

“It is noteworthy that across the north, dry ports are springing up; their functionalities would not be optimal if a link to an inland port is not made easy.

“Therefore, the Lambata-Bida and Agaie-Katcha-Baro and Baro-Abaji roads, should be promptly constructed or rehabilitated.

“Baro has been linked to a rail since the colonial era. The rail has however, stopped functioning for decades.

“We are therefore calling for the modernisation of the rail, because a multi-modal transport system will optimise functions of the port,” the senator said.

The lawmaker also urged the government to include the port on its list of projects funded through its Sovereign Wealth Fund, because of the economic importance of the port.

Also speaking, the Port Manager, Tolufashe Bamidele, appealed to the government to fast tract the construction of the road and rail line to attract would-be investors.

Chairman, Agaiye Local Government Council, Hassan Mohammed, said that the downturn of activities at the port had hindered economic activities in the community.

He said that most importantly, however, lack of political will was the factor that had militated against take-off of the port.

“There is no point to build a port that is about N10 billion worth, and then there is no road network.

“If you bring goods from Lokoja, Kogi, Warri, Delta, how do you take them out? The railway and the roads are not functioning,” Mohammed said.

The team also visited the Etsu (Emir) of Agaie, Yusuf Nuhu, who expressed optimism that the lawmakers’ visit was a sign that the port would soon be functional.