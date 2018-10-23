Include religious leaders in EFCC, ICPC operations, Imams tell FG

Islamic scholars have called for the inclusion of religious leaders in

the operations of anti-graft agencies to reduce corruption, killings

and other vices in the country to the barest minimum

They believe that the inclusion of Muslim and Christian scholars in

the operations of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)

and Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences

Commission (ICPC) will help tackle corruption and killings in the

country.

The Chief of Imam of Wuse Zone 3 Mosque, Tajudeen Mohammed Adigun and

that of Al-Habibiyyah Islamic Society, Dr. Fuad Adeyemi, made the call

in Kaduna at the weekend at a train the trainer workshop organised for

imams and scholars against corruption.

Addressing the workshop with the theme: Encouraging Accountability and

Transparency through Faith Based Intervention (EAT Fin), Adigun said

the EFCC and ICPC could not succeed in the fight against corruption

if religious leaders are not involved, noting that the war could not

be won with gun and prosecution of offenders alone.

According to him, “99 per cent of Nigerians proclaim one religion or

the other, therefore religious leaders should be involved, to preach

to people in their mosques and churches on the ills of corruption and

the punishment awaiting those who engage in it in the hereafter.

“God himself in the Holy Qur’an condemns corruption and urges Muslims

to desist from it, as it will lead to killings if it becomes

prevalent. That is exactly what is happening in Nigeria today. The

killings here and there are as a result of injustice caused by

corruption.”

Imam Fuad Adeyemi in his opening remarks said, corruption will stop in

Nigeria only if imams and scholars will mainstream the messages

against corruption in their sermons, teachings in Islamic schools and

other places.

