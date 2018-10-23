Include religious leaders in EFCC, ICPC operations, Imams tell FG

Islamic scholars have called for the inclusion of religious leaders in
the operations of anti-graft agencies to reduce corruption, killings
and other vices in the country to the barest minimum
They believe that the inclusion of Muslim and Christian scholars in
the operations of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)
and Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences
Commission (ICPC) will help tackle corruption and killings in the
country.
The Chief of Imam of Wuse Zone 3 Mosque, Tajudeen Mohammed Adigun and
that of Al-Habibiyyah Islamic Society, Dr. Fuad Adeyemi, made the call
in Kaduna at the weekend at a train the trainer workshop organised for
imams and scholars against corruption.
Addressing the workshop with the theme: Encouraging Accountability and
Transparency through Faith Based Intervention (EAT Fin), Adigun said
the EFCC and ICPC could not succeed in the fight against corruption
if religious leaders are not involved, noting that the war could not
be won with gun and prosecution of offenders alone.
According to him, “99 per cent of Nigerians proclaim one religion or
the other, therefore religious leaders should be involved, to preach
to people in their mosques and churches on the ills of corruption and
the punishment awaiting those who engage in it in the hereafter.
“God himself in the Holy Qur’an condemns corruption and urges Muslims
to desist from it, as it will lead to killings if it becomes
prevalent. That is exactly what is happening in Nigeria today. The
killings here and there are as a result of injustice caused by
corruption.”
Imam Fuad Adeyemi in his opening remarks said, corruption will stop in
Nigeria only if imams and scholars will mainstream the messages
against corruption in their sermons, teachings in Islamic schools and
other places.
Be the first to comment