Inclusion advocacy: APC youth leader leads working com’t to Fayemi

The national youths leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Hon. Dayo Israel, has led a high level working committee on youth inclusion to the Ekiti state governor John Kayode Fayemi, ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The aim was to discuss how more women and women would be included in the governance at all level.

The APC leader had set up the committee to interface with party leaders and major stakeholders to negotiate more space for young Nigerians even as the 2023 general elections approaches.

A statement released by the office of the APC Youth Leader Tuesday in Abuja, said Hon. Israel at the meeting commended the Ekiti state governor for giving youths strategic places in his government.

The youths leader, however, requested for a 35% inclusion of young people in the Ekiti State House of Assembly.

The statement said: “On Monday evening, Gov Fayemi received members of the High Level Working Committee on Youth Inclusion in the 2023 election, constituted by the APC National Youth Leader, Hon Dayo ISRAEL.

“The delegation commended the governor for youth inclusion in his government with the likes of Egghead Odewale, Makinde Araoye, Akin Rotimi, Tolu Ibitola, Akin Oyebode and others taking major role in his government and also requested for 35% inclusion of young people in the Ekiti State House of Assembly.”

In his responce according to the statement, governor Fayemi, who is also one of the presidential aspirants of the APC, promised to take the message of youth inclusion to his colleagues in the Progressive Governors Forum and also to encourage more young people’s participation in Ekiti politics.

