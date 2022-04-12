Income inequality increasing resentment, unproductivity, brain-drain – Rewane

Increasing gap in income inequality is breeding resentment, declining productivity and brain-drain, which is now impeding economic growth, Bismarck Rewane, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Financial Derivatives Company (FDC) Limited has said.

Rewane who is also a member of the country’s Economic Council, for instance said, “the average monthly income of a senior lecturer in any Nigerian university is about N400,000, while a senator’s monthly allowance is multiple times higher. This enormous income imbalance has resulted in resentment and declining productivity, leading to emigration (brain drain) amongst Nigerian professionals in search of greener pastures”.

He recalled a statement by Prof. Sam Aluko two decade ago: Over two decades ago: “the poor cannot sleep, because they are hungry and the rich cannot sleep, because the poor are awake and hungry”.

“This statement succinctly explains the gravity of income inequality in Nigeria and its attendant ills”, said Rewane.

In FDC Monthly publication made available yesterday, Reawne explained that huge income stratification especially driven by mediocrity may be a major disincentive to labour productivity leading to suboptimal output. Therefore, economic policies should be directed at bridging the income gap whilst boosting aggregate output.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) in its “2019 Poverty and Inequality in Nigeria” report, which highlights that 40 per cent of the total population, or almost 83 million people, live below the country’s poverty line of 137,430 naira ($381.75) per year.