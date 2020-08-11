Increasing job insecurity worries Oyo NUJ

The Oyo state council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Monday raised the alarm over the negative impact of COVID-19 on the welfare of journalists across the country.

Oyo NUJ in a communique signed by the union’s secretary, Comrade Sola Oladapo and issued at the end of its monthly congress held at its Iyaganku Press Centre, Ibadan, stated that the effect on COVID-19 on the global economy is now threatening the media industry.

The NUJ said in the communique made available to journalists, that since the advent of COVID-19 pandemic, some journalists, were either laid off or placed on half salaries.

The congress stated the need for media managers and owners of media stations, be it print or electronic media, to be humane and end the sufferings of the affected journalists.

Also, council frowned at the disengagement of some freelance workers of the Broadcasting Corporation of Oyo State (BCOS) by the corporation’s management after engaging their services for so long with little or no financial commitment for the affected freelancers.

While expressing its displeasure on the sudden disengagement, Oyo NUJ urged the BCOS management to reinstate them.

Condemning the recent hike in pump price of petrol, the union called on the federal government “to, as a matter of urgency, address the sudden hike in fuel price and prevent it from aggravating the national economy.”