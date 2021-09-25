Incredible! Ex-bank manager cuts off body parts, turns to dragon

A former bank manager known as Richard Hernandez has decided to cut off his penis after spending thousands of pounds to become a human dragon.

Richard reportedly spent the sum of £61,000 to modify his body and become a human dragon called Tiamat Legion Medusa.

The modification consists of the removal of his outer ear, partial nose removal, 18 horns implanted, six teeth removal, tongue splitting surgery, turning the whites of his eyes to green, and also getting tattooed.

After all these modifications Tiamat has decided to go genderless and will be cutting off his penis.

He said: “I am in the process of going genderless, so I prefer they, them pronouns. Top of my priorities is to say goodbye to Mr. Bojangles, my penis, as soon as possible.

“My ultimate preference is to simply be called an ‘it’, just like my own kind, the snakes.

“My metamorphosis is nowhere near done.”

Tiamat said he was abandoned in the woods alongside his siblings by his parents and this made him denounce his birth parents in favor of a snake.

He said: “I was abandoned by my parents in the middle of the woods, at night, deep in the heart of South Texas, where the Western Diamondback Rattlesnake abounds.

“It was then, when my human parents shoved me out of the car to leave me there like unwanted trash that I adopted the venomous rattler as my parents.

“They left me and two of my other three siblings close enough to the family farm so that my maternal grandparents would find us.”