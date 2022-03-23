Incredible!World Cup winner quits, returns to play football 

Former world’s most expensive player Denilson de Oliveira has announced a sensational return to football aged 44.

Simply known as Denilson, the winger has penned a deal with Brazilian lower league side Ibis Sport Club – 12 yearsafter initially hanging up his boots.

Denilson played 61 times for Brazil between 1996 and 2003, even lifting the World Cup in 2002.

His £21.5million move from Sao Paulo in his homeland to Spanish outfit Real Betis in 1998 made him the world’s most expensive player at the time.

Denilson initially retired in 2010 after spells with Greek second-tier side Kavala and Vietnamese outfit Hai Phong.

But 12 years later, writing on Twitter, Denilson sensationally announced “The father has returned”.

He said: “I can talk now! Its official! The invitation appeared and reflecting with my family… the father here decided to return to football after 12 years!

“From today I wear the shirt of @ibismania!”

SunSport exclusively revealed back in 2018 that Denilson was spending his retirement as an ambassador for 888poker, competing in the World Poker series in Las Vegas.

But clearly he’s decided he prefers the green of the football pitch to the green of a poker table.

Denilson featured in a friendly back in 2017 in which he was given a ticking off for making a love heart gesture to a female match official.

Back in his heyday Denilson played 191 times for Sao Paulo and 196 times for Real Betis.

But his career quickly faded after moves to Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr and American outfit FC Dallas.

Now though Denilson will take to the field once again in the lower levels of Brazilian football with Ibis.