Indecent acts: NYSC will sanction corps members – Official





The management of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) said it is carrying out an investigation to unravel corps members who went beyond decency line in social interaction while supposedly on orientation in a video trending on social media.

A statement from NYSC’s Deputy Director, Press and Public Relations Emeka Mgbemena, made available to Blueprint, Wednesday, said NYSC was founded on discipline and decency therefore, will not condone amorous acts linked to its members.

“The attention of NYSC Management has been drawn to a video currently trending on the social media showing Corps Members supposedly in NYSC Orientation camp in very compromising actions that pushed beyond the boundary of decency.

“Management hereby restates that the Scheme is founded on discipline, patriotism and youth — reorientation and will never condone such irresponsible behaviour,” Mr Mgbemena said.

He reassured that investigation is currently ongoing to ascertain the authenticity of the video, and warned that corps members found culpable “will be treated in accordance with the by-laws of the scheme.”



